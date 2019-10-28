Kickstart your home security with Arlo’s Pro Camera System at $160 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Pro Smart Home Camera System bundle for $159.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Included alongside the Arlo Pro basestation you’ll get a single wireless HD camera that sports a weather-resistant design, seven days of free cloud storage, 2-way audio, and more. Plus, there’s the audio doorbell for remotely checking who is at the door and the chime accessory to broadcast alerts throughout your home. Going this route makes for a comprehensive way to dive into a camera-focused smart home security system. This bundle carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 185 customers.

Those just looking to dip their toes into the smart security camera waters should alternatively consider bringing home TP-Link’s Kasa Cam. Not only will you enjoy Alexa and Assistant integration, but also the ability to set automations and more with other TP-Link smart home gear.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing some notable up to 22% discounts on Blink XT2 Security Cameras with deals from $70. And also on sale in the smart home world, Home Depot is offering some Kwikset smart locks and more from $53.

Arlo Pro Smart Home Camera System features:

Arlo Pro HD camera – Plus audio doorbell & chime lets you answer your door, even when you’re not home. It takes the worrying and wondering out of your life with 100% wire-free audio doorbell and HD camera that gives you flexibility to place it anywhere so you can see and hear more of who’s at your door. Get a call on your phone when someone presses the doorbell. Advanced features include quick response, silent mode, and leave a message.

