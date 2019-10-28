While BuyDig may not be the first retailer that comes to mind for Black Friday, it has been known to deliver incredible savings on big name products. In this guide we’ll break down when BuyDig is likely to kick off festivities, if it’s likely to drop a Black Friday ad, whether or not it will price match competitors, and more. We’ll even mention some of what we’ve seen in the past. Continue reading for a preview of what we expect at BuyDig.

When is BuyDig Black Friday?

It’s likely that BuyDig will follow in the footsteps of many competitors by launching deals on Thanksgiving morning. That being said, both Walmart and Amazon have caught many off-guard by launching deals much earlier than usual this year. It’s too early to say whether or not this will have an effect on BuyDig, but we certainly wouldn’t be shocked to see things kick off up to a few days sooner.

When will the BuyDig Black Friday ad be released?

Much like Rakuten, it’s up in the air if BuyDig will release a traditional ad. While the site has dropped press releases before, it’s lack of an official ad last year gives us pause on what to expect in 2019. Whether an official ad drops or not, it’s best to bookmark our BuyDig guide and frequently peek at the company’s home page in the final days leading up to Black Friday.

BuyDig Free Shipping

Since BuyDig tends to offer free ground shipping on most products year round, we expect the same to be true throughout the holiday season. The site currently has a coupon code that decreases shipping times to two days on “thousands of items”, but it is not immediately clear when this promotion will end.

How to save at BuyDig on Black Friday

Since BuyDig has a tendency to keep some of its best deals hidden in the form of product-specific coupon codes, many top-tier offers can easily be missed. So if there’s a specific product you have in mind, be sure to search BuyDig for it and click through to the actual product listing where any available coupons should be listed. If this sounds like a lot of work, don’t worry as we’ll be serving up the best BuyDig deals we can find right here.

Will BuyDig price match competitors on Black Friday?

Despite the fact that BuyDig doesn’t offer conventional price matching, our experience has taught us that it is usually quite aggressive with discounts and frequently matches its competitors out of the gate. This makes BuyDig a great backup site to hit up when deals sell out at the big guys or to simply dodge all the traffic that often result in slow-loading webpages and entire-site crashes.

What will be on sale at BuyDig Black Friday?

We’d wager that BuyDig is going to go head-to-head with the big guys on all the typical products. So if you see a discount on Nest Hub Max at a well-known retailer, expect BuyDig to be competitive. This applies to a wide variety of brands including Nest, Samsung, Garmin, Google, and more. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a smart thermostat, be sure to give BuyDig a look.

