Can you survive the war-torn streets of This War of Mine? Now $2 (Reg. $15)

This War of Mine is a unique survival-like experience. Players take on the role of pedestrians stuck in the middle of a besieged city to provide ”an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.” The regularly $15 game is now on sale for $1.99 on the App Store. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since 2017 and Android users are in luck as well. Google Play is now offering This War of Mine for $2. You will find an in-app purchase available here, but it’s just an expansion pack known as The Little Ones, no pay to win or annoying ads here. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 25,000 gamers. More details below.

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.

