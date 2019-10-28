Stardew Valley sees rare price drop today, now down to $5 on iOS (Reg. $8)

Stardew Valley is getting a rare price drop on iOS today. The stellar indie title is regularly $8 on the App Store but can now be downloaded for $4.99. That’s matching the lowest we have tracked in 2019 and within $1 of the lowest price ever. This farming RPG is really almost a life simulator where players will settle down and start a family as well as explore “mysterious caves [with] dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.” The award-winning experience features over 50 hours of gameplay, new mobile-specific features, and more. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 15,000 gamers. More details below.

It has been a while since we last saw a collection of iOS price drops as good as today’s. This War of Mine, iLovecraft titles, iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, Drylands, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Baldur’s Gate II, and much more are all seeing notable deals today. You can even still download Dr. Panda Restaurant for the kids while it’s free.

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way. Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

