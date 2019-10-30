Score some free adidas money before Black Friday: $50 for $35 w/ free delivery

Groupon is offering a $50 adidas gift card for $35 with free digital delivery. That’s 30% off, matching our previous mention and one of the best deals we have ever tracked on adidas credit. The usual offers sit in the 16% off range, for comparison. Considering the extra $15 in credit doesn’t expire until December 31st, 2019, it can be used towards the imminent adidas Black Friday sale. Details on that will be found right here and in our Fashion Guide. Having discounted credit in your pocket is one of the only ways to get even deeper deals come the November shopping fiesta. If you think you might find yourself in an adidas store or browsing its Black Friday deals online, you might as well do it with some free credit in the holster. More details below.

Speaking of gift card offers, Verizon’s Fios home internet includes Disney+ and up to $250 in free credit. Purchasing a Google Pixel 4/XL will net you a $100 gift card (and more) while Target is handing out free $10 gift cards with select LEGO purchases. Plus, if you text eBay today, they will send you a $3 promotional code.

Another place you’ll find all sorts of gift card mentions is in our Black Friday 2019 predictions and preparation features. This is a great place to plan out your holiday shopping, ensure you get the lowest possible deals, and that you don’t miss out on those add-on gift card promotions.

adidas Gift Cards:

Global sports apparel company offering athletic apparel and accessories for all age ranges. Like the creators who use their gear, adidas is committed to their craft. They believe that sport has the power to change lives. adidas creates innovative products, apparel and footwear for athletes and designs sport-centric streetwear for everyone.

