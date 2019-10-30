Grab four LIFX Mini Day/Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs at a new low of $60 ($40 off)

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Leading with HomeKit support, these smart bulbs also work with Alexa as well as Assistant and don’t require an external hub. Another notable feature is that the Mini Day & Dusk bulbs can automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day to match the sun’s natural lighting. We’ve previously found them to be one of the best options for those just getting started with smart home lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 210 shoppers. Head below for more.

Today’s offer is about as good as it gets for a four-pack of HomeKit light bulbs. Scoring four of the dimmable white LIFX bulbs will run you closer to $80 right now, and those lack the adjustable color temperature like the featured Day & Dusk styles. Though if you’re looking to add a pop of color into your setup, LIFX’s Mini Multicolor Smart Bulb is an ideal alternative.

Be sure to check out our Smart Home guide for even more ways to elevate your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled setups. Right now we’re seeing discounted Blink cameras, Nest thermostat bundles, and more.

LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Bundle features:

Select this LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb to enjoy variable lighting options. It works in standard light sockets for optimal versatility, and it produces up to 800 lumens in your choice of hues while using a mere 9W of power. This LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb operates conveniently through its iOS, Android or Windows 10 app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!