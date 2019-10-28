BuyDig currently offers the Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Google Home for $169 shipped when code HDM16 has been applied at checkout. Normally purchasing the thermostat and smart speaker would run you $268, with today’s offer saving you $99. It’s also $6 under the combined 2019 lows on both smart home devices. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design with a frosted display. Alongside Assistant control, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Throw in the Google Home Speaker, and you’ll be well on your way to kickstarting an Assistant-powered home. In both cases, you’re looking at 4.5+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. More below.

With cooler weather around the corner, having a more intelligent thermostat is a must for avoiding coming home to a freezing house. An alternative to the featured Nest Thermostat deal that’ll save you some extra cash falls to the the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $82 at Amazon. Not only will you find Assistant control here, but support for Siri and Alexa, as well.

Or if you just want to skip the smart home control altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $44 instead. This option still brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features into the to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup ahead of winter.

Elsewhere in the smart home world, right now we’re tracking a notable 20% discount on Arlo’s Pro Camera System at $160. Or you can outfit the front door with a smart lock in Home Depot’s current sale from $53.

Nest Thermostat E bundle features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

