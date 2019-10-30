Nintendo’s Super Mario Advent Calendar has 17 2.5-inch figures + more for $45

- Oct. 30th 2019 1:24 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $45
0

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Super Mario Christmas Advent Calendar for $44.99 shipped. This is down 10% from its regular rate, is the first drop that we’ve tracked, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Offering up 24 different surprises you’ll open throughout the Christmas holiday, this is the Nintendo fan’s dream. You’ll find 17 articulated 2.5-inch figures and 7 accessories included. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks when opting for the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar Building Kit at under $33 shipped. While it’s not Nintendo-themed, your young ones might be more into Harry, making this a Christmas essential. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

However, if the little tikes at home (or big tikes, we don’t judge) are more into Nintendo than anything, we’ve got the Black Friday shopping guide for you.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar features:

  • Super Mario Advent calendar includes 24 days of surprises!
  • Count down the days until Christmas by revealing a new figure or accessory Each day
  • Display your favorite figures with the pop-up environment pieces to create your own scene
  • Each numbered door contains a figure or accessory piece from the super Mario video games
  • Makes a perfect gift/ present for holidays and birthdays (Christmas/ navidad, Hanukkah, kwanzaa, birthday)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$50 $45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide