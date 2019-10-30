Nintendo’s Super Mario Advent Calendar has 17 2.5-inch figures + more for $45

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Super Mario Christmas Advent Calendar for $44.99 shipped. This is down 10% from its regular rate, is the first drop that we’ve tracked, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Offering up 24 different surprises you’ll open throughout the Christmas holiday, this is the Nintendo fan’s dream. You’ll find 17 articulated 2.5-inch figures and 7 accessories included. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar Building Kit at under $33 shipped. While it’s not Nintendo-themed, your young ones might be more into Harry, making this a Christmas essential. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

However, if the little tikes at home (or big tikes, we don’t judge) are more into Nintendo than anything, we’ve got the Black Friday shopping guide for you.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar features:

Super Mario Advent calendar includes 24 days of surprises!

Count down the days until Christmas by revealing a new figure or accessory Each day

Display your favorite figures with the pop-up environment pieces to create your own scene

Each numbered door contains a figure or accessory piece from the super Mario video games

Makes a perfect gift/ present for holidays and birthdays (Christmas/ navidad, Hanukkah, kwanzaa, birthday)

