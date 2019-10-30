After quite a notable pair of games for October, Sony has now unveiled the November PS Plus free games. There’s still time score free copies of The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19, but we now know what PS Plus members will be getting their hands on in just a few day’s time. As always, you’ll need to have a PS Plus membership to score these freebies, and they will remain a part of your game library for as long as your subscription is active. All the details are down below.

November PS Plus Free Games:

The lead developers of the Nioh franchise took to the official PlayStation Blog this morning to announce that pre-orders will be going live on the game’s anticipated sequel tomorrow. The game is now scheduled to hit PS4 in March of 2020, which will give you more enough time to dig into the original game if you haven’t yet. Fortunately, Nioh is part of the November PS Plus free game offerings.

Regularly $20 on PSN and more like $14 in physical form on Amazon, the highly-rated Nioh will go free for PS Plus members from November 5th through December 3rd. For the uninitiated, Nioh is an action-driven adventure game in the view of the Dark Souls series, albeit with a slightly lower difficulty and even flashier combat. Players use swords, spears, shuriken, bows, rifles, and powerful elemental magic to take down “ancient Japan’s fiercest demons.”

While it might be slightly late for Halloween, Outlast 2 is also available as part of the November PS Plus free games. Regularly $30 on PSN, it is currently on sale for $7.50. Deranged cults, a kidnapped wife, helicopter crashes, and a terrifying, isolated rural town await you in Outlast 2. If scary, first-person gameplay isn’t your thing, stay very far away from this one. This one will be free on November 5th as well.

Don’t worry because you can refresh your PS Plus membership for just $36 with free delivery today. Anything under $40 is a holiday-worthy deal for PlayStation Plus. And be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Nioh:

Ready your blade – grueling encounters await around every corner in this action RPG in a vast land ravaged by civil war. To triumph you’ll need patience, to learn where each foe – human or demon – is strong, and when to strike at their weaknesses. Embrace every defeat as a step along the path to victory. Only in death will you find the way of the samurai.

