Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 20 $40, Mario + Rabbids & Starlink Pack $30, more

- Oct. 30th 2019 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering FIFA 20 on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon; otherwise the final price will appear in the cart. While we have seen some very limited digital deals for less, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on a physical copy of the latest FIFA title. It still sells for $60 at Best Buy. On top of a slew of new features and enhancements, FIFA 20 also introduces an all new “authentic street soccer experience in EA SPORTS VOLTA.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Super Monkey Ball, Monster Hunter Generations, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more. 

