Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 20 $40, Mario + Rabbids & Starlink Pack $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering FIFA 20 on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon; otherwise the final price will appear in the cart. While we have seen some very limited digital deals for less, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on a physical copy of the latest FIFA title. It still sells for $60 at Best Buy. On top of a slew of new features and enhancements, FIFA 20 also introduces an all new “authentic street soccer experience in EA SPORTS VOLTA.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Super Monkey Ball, Monster Hunter Generations, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 (Reg. $60+) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee!, more | eShop
- Buy 2 games at Amazon and get 1 FREE | Amazon
- Incl. Outer Worlds, COD, Mario Maker 2, more
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code DS9 at checkout
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Severed $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Owlboy Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- METAL SLUG Switch $4 (Reg. $8) | eShop
- Overcooked $1.30 (Reg. $15+) | CDKeys
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Alien: Isolation Collection $16 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox $27 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection $8 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Little Nightmares Complete $7.50 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 GOTY $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- matched on PS4 via PSN
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
