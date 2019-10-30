You can already get holiday-worthy pricing on PS Plus: 1-yr. at $36 (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $38.99 shipped right now. However, a new eBay promotion is now offering an additional $3 credit which will knock your total down to just $36. Simply follow the instructions right here to redeem your discount code. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is easily one of the best deals we have tracked this year. Outside of some very limited promo code offers (not unlike this one), chances are the most readily available Black Friday offers will be right on par with today’s deal. As a quick reminder, you can use this discounted year as an extension to your current subscription (no need to wait until it lapses). PS Plus includes huge deals on digital games via PSN, online multiplayer and access to the free game library every month. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As you will have seen from our Black Friday 2019 gaming predictions feature, we are expecting PS Plus to go $20 off ($40 total) for the holidays. While it is certainly possible we see it go for even less, we don’t expect to see very many deals (if any) for less than $35.

In other Sony gaming news, here’s everything you need to know about PlayStation 5 (including the 2020 release window), the possible upcoming wireless PSVR headset and fresh details on MLB The Show 20. You also still have time to grab the October PS Plus freebies too.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

Sony PlayStation Plus Membership Subscription Card 1 Year In Stock. Order Now! One year membership to PlayStation Plus. Access to instant Game Collection Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!