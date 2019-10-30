SteelSeries’ Arctis 7 gaming headset has a 24-hour battery: $90, more at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering a number of computer gaming peripherals and computers with prices starting at just $10 Prime shipped. Our favorite would be SteelSeries’ Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.99. Normally $113 at Amazon, this beats our last new condition mention by $10 and is the best we’ve tracked historically. This headset is my personal choice when gaming on my PlayStation 4 due to its wireless nature, retractable microphone, and high-quality ear cups. Plus, SteelSeries includes an adapter cable that lets you use it with Xbox, Switch, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks or drop by Woot to view all discounted items.

Update 10/30 @ 1:31 PM: Amazon is offering the LucidSound LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset for $80.12 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate and is just $1 above its previous all-time low. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Other computers and accessories on sale:

For listening to movies and more without bugging those around you, check out Sennheiser’s Wireless TV Headphones at $157.50, which is an Amazon all-time low. Offering up a range of 328-feet, you’ll be able to walk around the entire house without losing signal.

Also, don’t forget about our console and PC gaming Black Friday predictions. Ads and guides are starting to roll in for the nation’s largest shopping holiday, so keep it locked here for all the latest deals and sales.

Amazon is also running a 1-day Gold Box sale with several other computer gaming essentials. Pricing starts at just $14.50 there, so be sure to give it a peek if Woot doesn’t quite have what you’re looking for.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Designed for gaming, the 2.4G connection delivers rock solid, lossless wireless audio with ultra low latency and zero interference

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the Discord certified ClearCast microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

Sound is your competitive advantage with the S1 speaker drivers, engineered to produce ultra low distortion audio so you hear every detail

Immerse yourself in 360 degrees of precision audio with next generation DTS Headphone: X v2.0 7.1 surround sound (PC only)

24 hour battery life gives you enough continuous play for even your longest gaming sessions; Compatible only with PC,Mac,PS,Switch and Mobile; Headphone Sensitivity:98 db

