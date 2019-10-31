Assemble LEGO’s NASA Apollo Saturn V at a new 2019 low of $90 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V (21309) for $89.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $120 at Target and direct from LEGO, today’s offer saves you $30, is $10 under our previous mention, and marks a new 2019 low. This 1,969-piece fan-made set is one of the tallest kits ever assembled and clocks in with an over one meter height. Looking to capture some vintage space exploration authenticity, this kit can be separated into the rocket’s various stages and even includes a detachable mini lunar lander. Check out our launch coverage for additional information. More deals below from $17.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget that Target currently offers a free $10 gift card when you buy select LEGO kits including Star Wars, Creator, and more. Or you can assemble LEGO’s 3,100-piece Welcome to Apocalypseburg kit at $80 off.

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V features:

Display and role-play with this majestic meter-high LEGO brick model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V. Packed with authentic details, it features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 new-for-June-2017 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!