Score an all-time low on Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $29.98 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks an Amazon all-time low. Extend smart home capabilities to your garage with Chamberlain’s hub, which lets you turn an existing garage door into a smartphone-enabled one. It brings Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT support into the mix, alongside additional integrations with various smart home platforms. Plus, thanks to Amazon’s delivery service expansion, you’ll be able to leverage the MyQ Hub for in-garage package drop-offs. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some HomeKit features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

If the idea of taking advantage of Amazon’s in-home delivery service is appealing, we’re currently seeing a notable discount on the Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt at $198 (Reg. $249). As the first Wi-Fi option for your front door, this smart lock works with both Amazon Key and Ring.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub features:

myQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain allows you to use your smartphone to open and close your garage door from anywhere. Feel more secure at home when you set times for your garage to close and receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With the myQ garage, your smartphone, Wi Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control.

