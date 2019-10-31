We’ve already started to see a few Black Friday ads trickle in this week, including Costco, Belk, and others. While we’re still nearly four weeks away from this year’s biggest shopping event, various retailers have already confirmed their hours for brick and mortar locations across the United States. Specifically, we have a pretty good idea at this point which stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hit the jump for an in-depth look at official closures and more.

Black Friday store hours, doorbusters, and more

There’s no denying that the online presence of Black Friday shopping has rapidly expanded in recent years. But for many, the journey of going into a brick and mortar store is part of the whole Black Friday experience. Not to mention that retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and many others offer select deals exclusively in-store.

On the flipside, more and more retailers are honoring their employees’ right to a holiday and fully closing doors on Thanksgiving Day. As Black Friday ads have begun to roll in over the last week or so, we’ve been able to paint a more accurate picture of what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re a Black Friday veteran and avid follower of 9to5Toys, you know that Turkey Day hours often vary by retailers.

Whether or not a retailer has opened its storefront on Thanksgiving Day, you can count on various doorbuster deals online starting Wednesday night and running through Black Friday. Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and many others are expected to offer online-only promotions in addition to traditional doorbusters throughout Thanksgiving week.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Here’s a complete list of which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, courtesy of our friends at BestBlackFriday.

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

