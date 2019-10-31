Add some flare to your smart home with TP-Link’s Filament Light Bulbs at $17

- Oct. 31st 2019 4:53 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link KL60 Kasa Filament Amber Smart LED Light Bulb for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low as well. Differing from your average smart light bulb, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb features a transparent design that shows off the nifty filament. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4/5 stars from 315 customers.

For comparison, a standard dimmable white TP-Link Kasa light bulb will run you the same at Amazon right now. So if the smart Edison-style bulb featured above doesn’t do it for you in terms of looks, then this is a nice alternative that offers many of the same features. 

For those looking to add some ambiance to their home theater, right now you can grab this USB-powered + app-enabled RGB LED strip for $8. Elsewhere in the smart home world we’re seeing Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub at a new low of $30 (Reg. $50) as well as an outdoor smart plug at $18 (30% off).

TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Light Bulb features:

Turn up the brightness to liven up the party or dim the lights for a romantic evening. The 40W (400 lumen) Kasa LED filament bulb lets you set the mood with a vintage aesthetic infused with modern technology, all from your smart phone. LED bulb that looks just like a classical incandescent Edison bulb while still carrying all the energy efficiency of LED. Innovative Smart bulb with stylish old-school vintage looking. Fresh and new to the market. Smart bulb with really warm white (2000K) that people would love.

