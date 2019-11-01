After detailing its Countdown to Black Friday promotions this morning, Amazon has now unveiled its highly-anticipated holiday shopping guides. We’ve already detailed the toys section earlier this morning, and now we’re going to take a look at the hottest tech this year. The Amazon holiday electronics gift guide gives shoppers an early glimpse into what is sure to be the hottest products this year in the tech category. Head below for an in-depth look and our top picks from the latest Amazon holiday gift guide.

Amazon holiday electronics gift guide details 2019’s hottest gear

As usual, Amazon is breaking down its gift guides into a handful of categories for easier shopping. This year’s offers dedicated sections focused on gaming, home office, audio, mobile tech, home entertainment, and computer accessories.

Gaming is once again taking center stage, and rightly so following a big year of releases including two new Nintendo Switch consoles. You’ll also find the usual smattering of smart home tech deals as Amazon has expanded the reach of Alexa further than ever before.

While you won’t find discounted prices just yet, the Amazon holiday electronics gift guide gives us a nice glimpse into what is likely to be on sale throughout Black Friday. Here are some of our top picks from today’s gift guide announcement.

9to5Toys’ top picks and more

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro received rave reviews from us when they were released earlier this year. And despite the addition of AirPods Pro to Apple’s stable of audio gear, Powerbeats are likely to remain a hot item throughout the holiday season. Especially given that AirPods Pro only ship in white at this time. The $200 price tag is expected to stick throughout Black Friday.

Within the gaming guide, you’ll find Nintendo Switch Lite front and center as one of this year’s hottest gifts. It’s unclear what kind of promotions we’ll see on the latest console from Nintendo, or whether Amazon will come through with a straight cash discount, but we do know that this portable console is going to be on everyone’s list.

Apple Watch Series 5 is also getting a lot of love in this year’s Amazon holiday electronics gift guide. Apple’s latest wearable hit the scene back in September, and we’ve seen a handful of discounts since. We expect this to be one of the most popular products throughout Black Friday with discounts of upwards of $75 off.

Of course, Amazon’s in-house devices are heavily featured, as well. This includes the popular Kindle E-reader, which is regularly $90 but expected to drop much further throughout the holiday shopping season.

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon holiday electronics gift guide on this landing page. Be sure to hit up each section for a dedicated look at the hottest tech, TVs, smart home gear, and more.

