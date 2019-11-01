Lenovo Smart Clock comes bundled with two smart home devices: $56 ($140 value)

Lenovo is currently offering its Assistant-enabled Smart Clock bundled with a smart plug and LED Light Bulb for $55.99 shipped when code BFSNEAKPEEK3 has been applied at checkout. Usually purchasing the clock, plug, and light would run you $140, with today’s offer saving you 60%. For comparison, we’ve seen the Smart Clock sell for as low at $50 in the past, but this is the best value to date considering you’ll get all three smart home accessories. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. Thanks to the inclusion of the smart plug and LED bulb, the latter of those features can be put to good use. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 200 customers and we noted in our hands-on review that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

A great way to let the Lenovo Smart Clock shine is by using its built-in display to pull up smart home camera feeds. So use your savings to grab TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Indoor Camera for $44 at Amazon. Notable features include Assistant support, 1080p video, night vision, two-way talk, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For those who are privy to an Alexa-centered experience, right now Amazon has kicked off a fresh batch of Echo discounts from $30, including Show 5, Dot, and more. And for an additional way to leverage the Smart Clock’s smart home control capabilities, you can score TP-Link’s discounted Filament Light Bulbs at $17.

Lenovo Smart Clock bundle features:

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant. It does more than just tell the time or wake you. By reducing your screen-time at night, it can help you unwind and sleep better. It can also run your smart home, play music, manage your schedule, and much more. All hands-free, quickly, and easily. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!