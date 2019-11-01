Take $5 off orders of $15 or more at Comixology + discounts comics from $1

ComiXology is ending the week by offering a post-Halloween promotion that takes $5 off orders of $15 or more when code TREATFIVE is applied at checkout. Today’s offer is perfect for scoring even deeper discounts on any of the comics that are already on sale, including but not limited to issues in ComiXology’s DC and Dark Horse Halloween deals or Marvel Zombies offers. While you’ll definitely want to shop both of those sales, one standout is on Star Wars Darth Vader and the Lost Command at $14.99. Down from $20 when you use the code, today’s offer scores a rare discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen this one on sale. Head below for more notable discounts.

ComiXology is also discounting a massive selection of Marvel Annihilation comics with deals starting under $1. There are a variety of single issues and graphic novels to choose from here, but a great place to get started is with Annihilation Book One at $5.99. That’s down from $17 and good for a 65% discount. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Terms and conditions:

Get $5 off your next purchase of $15 or more! Offer excludes titles released after October 28th, 2019. Minimum purchase amount is based on pre-tax price. You must have or create a comiXology account to use the promotion, and you must enter the specified promotion code at checkout on comixology webstores.

