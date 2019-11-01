Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Doom & Destiny, more

- Nov. 1st 2019 10:04 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Doom & Destiny Advanced, Tower of Fortune, Alphaputt, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Kero Blaster, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tom the Tow Truck of Car City: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kero Blaster: $3 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario Odyssey, more for $44 ea.

Save on a massive collection of iOS games and apps now on sale for Halloween

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 1Blocker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Air Lookout: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smash the Code: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oxford English Dictionary 2018: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Voice Dictation – Speechy: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SECTOR: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AUM – Audio Mixer: $12 (Reg. $19)

