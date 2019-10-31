The spookiest day of the year is upon us, and in case you haven’t noticed, it has come along with a plethora of Halloween iOS deals. After a slow month (or more) of iOS game and app sales, the last couple weeks have been notable to say the least. Many of the biggest mobile game franchises are seeing huge price drops like The Room, Kingdom Rush, iClassics interactive story books, and many others. We are also seeing rare offers on some of the top ranked apps and games on the App Store including, but not limited to, the amazing Things 3 productivity suite. Head below for all of the best Halloween iOS deals.

While this year’s offers are largely dominated by spooky games and horror titles, there’s a little bit something in here for everyone. The Room series easily lands in the must-have category, alongside titles like Oceanhorn, Alien: Blackout, and OK Golf. You’ll find all of our top holiday game picks down below, followed by some notable productivity apps beyond those.

Halloween iOS Game Deals

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: FREE (Reg. $2)

However, it’s not all games for this year’s Halloween iOS deals. As we mentioned above, the incredible Things 3 suite of apps (iPhone, apple Watch, iPad and Mac) are all seeing extremely rare price drops for the holidays. You’ll also find additional offers on top rated apps like Notability, Pocket Anatomy, and more.

And Year’s App Deals…

iPhone/Watch: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Things 3: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Notability: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1+)

iOS Universal: Oxford English Dictionary 2018: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW °: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

Outside of today’s Halloween iOS deals, you’ll find the rest of today’s best iOS and Mac price drops right here. While most of this year’s best Halloween deals are all waiting for you in our Fashion Guide, our Apple deals section is quite busy this week as well. We are also starting to see some early details on the massive upcoming Black Friday sales, all of which you’ll find right here.

