Today’s Best Game Deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, Mario Odyssey, more for $44 ea.

In today’s best game deals, we are now seeing a number of notable first-party Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon. One standout from the bunch is Yoshi’s Crafted World at $43.94 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, outside of a couple very brief and limited offers, this is the best price we have tracked. Featuring a gorgeous handcrafted, almost arts and crafts kind of game world, players can enjoy this one with a friend by passing the Joy-Con over. You can also make “your way through the stage backwards on the flip side.” But there are loads of notable deals on Switch games down below including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $44 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Party $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Splatoon 2 $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $30 (Reg. $60+) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- FIFA 20 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee!, more | eShop
- Buy 2 games at Amazon and get 1 FREE | Amazon
- Incl. Outer Worlds, COD, Mario Maker 2, more
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code DS9 at checkout
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Owlboy Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Alien: Isolation Collection $16 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox $27 (Reg. $40+) | Walmart
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection $8 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Little Nightmares Complete $7.50 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 GOTY $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- matched on PS4 via PSN
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Xbox Black Friday 2019: Early access, hundreds of game deals, much more
Xbox All Access hits Amazon + includes early upgrade to Project Scarlett
Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
GameStop Black Friday 2019: Early deals, big-time gift card offers, much more
Black Friday Gaming: We predict this year’s Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft deals
