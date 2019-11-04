Save 45% on this BISSELL robot vacuum cleaner at a new Amazon low of $165

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the BISSELL EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $164.99 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s price cut is good for a 45% discount, beats the previous offer by $55, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to finally pull the trigger on a robotic vacuum. BISSELL’s model features a triple action cleaning system and sports a 100-minute runtime per charge. The built-in scheduling functionality is particularly handy, as you’ll be able to have the vacuum automatically run while at work, so you always come home to tidy floors. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to keep things extra tidy this holiday season on a tighter budget than the featured deal will want to check out the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster instead. At $35, this handheld vacuum is a more convenient way to take care of messes instead of lugging out the big guns. It weighs just 13-ounces and can clean for ten hours at a time.

BISSELL EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

The BISSELL EV675 Robot quietly cleans your floors with up to 100 minutes of automatic cleaning. Its Triple-Action Cleaning System utilizes dual-edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and powerful suction to clean up pet hair and other debris. Plus, when you purchase an EV675 Robot you help save pets. BISSELL will donate $25 to BISSELL Pet Foundation® for each purchase of this pet product. That’s enough to fund one pet adoption at a BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Event!

