Amazon takes 20% off Casper mattresses with deals from $482.50 shipped

Amazon is currently taking 20% off Casper Foam 12-inch Mattresses when you clip the on-page coupon. That brings prices down to $482.40 for the entry-level twin with free shipping across the board. You’d typically pay nearly $600 for this model, which is a match of our previous mention. You can find additional sizes including Twin XL through California King down below. Casper’s Sleep Foam Mattress offers a 12-inch depth and four layers of “premium foam, plus zoned support for comfort and alignment.” Each mattress ships in a vacuum-sealed box, making it ideal for situations where there may not be enough space to haul a traditional sleeping setup (think apartments, lofts, etc.) Best of all, Casper offers a 100-night trial with free returns if you’re not pleased with your purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more sizes on sale.

Additional Casper Mattresses on sale:

While we’re talking mattresses, don’t miss our previous review of Nectar who is a direct competitor with Casper. We loved it as a budget-friendly alternative to pricier options on the market, calling Nectar “very comfortable with great support.”

Casper Mattresses feature:

Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time Magazine’s best inventions.

