Bring home this 1.7-Liter electric kettle today for just $10 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay stores is offering the Insignia 1.7-L Electric Kettle (NS-EK17BK9) for $9.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $15, today’s deal is more than 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Along with 1500-watts of power and the 1.7-liter capacity, it also has a removable filter to capture “deposits in water for a smoother-tasting cup.” Other features include a water level indicator, automatic shut-off, cordless pouring, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When it comes to electric kettles, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable option, no-name or otherwise. Today’s featured option is more than 50% less than this AmazonBasics model. But you could use your savings towards this nice Teaology Farfalle Borosilicate Glass Tea Cup at under $5 Prime shipped.

Insignia 1.7L Electric Kettle:

Treat guests to a quality cup of tea or chai with this 1.7L Insignia electric kettle. Its removable filter captures deposits in water for a smoother-tasting cup, and its automatic shutoff function prevents water from boiling over. This Insignia electric kettle has a heat-resistant handle to prevent burns for safe use.

