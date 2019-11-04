Instant Pot’s Duo 6-Quart Multi-Cooker now $60 at Amazon today (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo RED 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. For comparison sake, the stainless steel colored model is currently selling for $72. Replacing 7 different small kitchen appliances, this thing can handle all of your pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, saute, and warmer needs (among other things). It also comes with dishwasher safe accessories including an inner pot with 3-ply bottom, steam rack with handles, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup. Rated 4+ star from over 37,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At $60 for a DUO 6-quart instant Pot, you really can’t go wrong. While the 3-quart mini option is currently down to $54 right now, you’re only saving $6 for half the capacity. But if you don’t need all the fancy cooking modes, score a basic slow cooker and save some cash. This Crock-Pot Cook & Carry model has the same capacity as today’s lead deal, sells for under $28 shipped and still provides you with a one-pot cooking solution.

Instant Pot Duo RED60 Multi-Cooker:

Replaces up to 7 Appliances: combines 7 kitchen Appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Consistently great results: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.

Accessories include – 1000+ recipe app, 250+ recipe and how-to online videos, 18/18 stainless steel inner pot, sealing ring, steam rack, Soup Spoon, rice paddle and lid holder. Accessories are dish washer safe.

