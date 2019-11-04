Starman and its moody architectural puzzles drop to $1 on iOS (Reg. $4)

- Nov. 4th 2019 4:59 pm ET

0

Starman is a moody puzzler that takes you through “breathtaking architectural sceneries” where players must “recover the light, and bring life back!” Rarely on sale, the regularly $4 iOS game is seeing its very first 2019 price drop today. You can now download this one to all your iOS devices for just $1. In fact, this is only the second time we have ever seen the the game down this low. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 gamers all-time, the only IAP here is a legit expansion to the game in the form of a “relaxing zen-like new episode.” More details below.

We also still have one of the top 10 sports games on the App Store, Alphaputt, down at just $2 (50% off). This morning’s roundup also has some notable offers including deals on Loopy HD: Looper, 911 Operator, Icewind Dale, Star Traders: Frontiers, Fast Camera, and more

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

Starman: 

Guide Starman through breathtaking architectural sceneries with delicate atmospheres and elaborate puzzles. Recover the light, and bring life back! Challenging: You won’t find a single puzzle twice…haptic feedback and soothing music.

