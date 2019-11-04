Today’s Best Game Deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $47, FIFA 20 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch for $46.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT8 at checkout. Regularly $60, it is currently $57 on Amazon and $50 on eBay Daily Deals. Today’s offer is the lowest total we have tracked thus far on the latest Luigi’s Mansion title. But whatever you do, head over to our hands-on review where we commended its satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics. There are loads of notable deals down below including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Maker 2, FIFA 20, LEGO Worlds, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- FIFA 20 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Disgaea 1 Complete $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $44 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Party $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Splatoon 2 $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Price appears in cart
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Owlboy Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics
Xbox Black Friday 2019: Early access, hundreds of game deals, much more
Xbox All Access hits Amazon + includes early upgrade to Project Scarlett
Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
GameStop Black Friday 2019: Early deals, big-time gift card offers, much more
Black Friday Gaming: We predict this year’s Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft deals
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!