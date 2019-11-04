Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Traders Frontiers, Fast Camera, more

- Nov. 4th 2019 10:02 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Loopy HD: Looper, 911 Operator, Icewind Dale, Star Traders: Frontiers, Starman, Fast Camera, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dot Line: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Loopy HD: Looper: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iBouquiniste: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vizzywig HD Classic: $20 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tom the Tow Truck of Car City: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kero Blaster: $3 (Reg. $6)

