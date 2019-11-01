Add the gorgeous Alphaputt iOS golf game to your library for $2 (50% off)

Alphaputt is described as “that beautiful place where typography meets crazy golf.” It is essentially a unique take on mini putt that has players playing through the alphabet, completing their own courses and challenging friends, “just watch out for the UFOs [and] vacuum cleaners.” Its “30 beautifully designed levels” usually go for $4 on the App Store but can now be yours for just $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on the 4+ star rated game. More details below.

One place Alphaputt certainly belongs is in our massive Halloween roundup of the best iOS price drops. Most of the titles in there (and there’s a lot of them!) are still live and up for the taking. And you can expect Alphaputt to get added to it shortly along with some of the highlight deals in this morning’s roundup like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Tower of Fortune, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Kero Blaster, and more.

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

Alphaputt:

Alphaputt is our typographic take on the classic mini-golf course. Up to 4 players can play on the same device. There are 30 beautifully designed levels, one for each letter of the alphabet – from A for Airport to Z for Zen Garden. Each has its own soundscape and unique theme which brings its own gameplay challenges.

