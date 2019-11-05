Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at just $11: Headphones, batteries, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering various Anker accessories from $11. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerCore II Slim 10000mAh Power Bank for $25.19. It typically goes for $35 or so. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers enough to juice to power up the latest iPhone and Android devices multiple times. Its slim design makes it all the more ideal for pairing with modern smartphones. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget to check out yesterday’s early Black Friday sale from Anker for even more deals from $9.

Anker PowerCore II Slim features:

The first portable charger to feature our new in-house designed charging chip. Technology that usually requires multiple parts is now squeezed into a single chip. That’s less space for silicon and more space for charging power. This innovation ensures PowerCore II has a smaller body, faster charging and recharging, and even more phone charges. The latest evolution of our world-famous PowerCore series. Experience an all-new look, more power, more speed, and more ports.

