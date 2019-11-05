Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at just $11: Headphones, batteries, much more

- Nov. 5th 2019 6:57 am ET

From $11
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering various Anker accessories from $11. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25.  Our top pick is the PowerCore II Slim 10000mAh Power Bank for $25.19. It typically goes for $35 or so. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model offers enough to juice to power up the latest iPhone and Android devices multiple times. Its slim design makes it all the more ideal for pairing with modern smartphones. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget to check out yesterday’s early Black Friday sale from Anker for even more deals from $9.

Anker PowerCore II Slim features:

The first portable charger to feature our new in-house designed charging chip. Technology that usually requires multiple parts is now squeezed into a single chip. That’s less space for silicon and more space for charging power. This innovation ensures PowerCore II has a smaller body, faster charging and recharging, and even more phone charges. The latest evolution of our world-famous PowerCore series. Experience an all-new look, more power, more speed, and more ports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Headphones Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp