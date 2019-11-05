Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks now $2 on iOS/Apple TV (50% off)

Former Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks is seeing a notable price drop today on the App Store. The interactive Where’s Waldo-like experience is regularly $4 but you can now download it to all of your iOS devices and Apple TV for $1.99. While we did see a very brief $1 offer at the top of the year, this is matching the lowest we have tracked otherwise. Players search for hidden folks amongst a series of hand-drawn and animated, interactive landscapes. With over 250 targets to find and more than 400 unique interactions, this is one mobile game deal worth a closer look for almost anyone. It is also ranked among the top family style games on the App Store with a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $4)

Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

