As 2019’s end grows closer, we’ve had our eyes on Black Friday and the holiday shopping season. In other parts of the world, Chinese New Year is on the horizon, and today LEGO is announcing two new creations in celebration of the Spring Festival. Packed with plenty of minifigures, new printed pieces, and more, these upcoming sets both offer unique builds compared to what we’ve recently seen from LEGO. Head below for a closer look and for more details on when they’ll land in the United States.

LEGO celebrates Chinese New Year with new creations

So far this year, we’ve seen some pretty stellar kits from LEGO on the holiday celebration front. Its recent Gingerbread House creation is as clever as we’ve seen from the Winter Village lineup in years. So with Chinese New Year in LEGO’s sights now, it’s no surprise to see a similar level of superb set design from the two most recent kits.

Today we’ve got our first look at the new Lion Dance (80104) and Chinese New Year Temple Fair (80105) kits. Each looks to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities and give us an idea of what to expect from LEGO in 2020. The smaller of the new kits, Lion Dance, depicts one of the most iconic elements from the Chinese New Year celebrations. Alongside five brick-built lion costumes, you’re also getting eight minifigures in this kit.

The Chinese New Year Temple Fair builds, on the other hand, enters with a higher part count, and packs an impressive 14 minifigures. Here you’ll find the same brightly-colored LEGO bricks, but even more Chinese New Year charm. This kit focuses on showcasing the actual Spring Festival, and as such, includes several food and toy stalls, blossoming trees, and a large temple gate.

Across each of the new Chinese New Year sets, LEGO has also included plenty of new printed pieces and elements. There are new designs on the lion costumes, and you’ll find pumpkin bricks which double as red lanterns, a red scarf, and more appearing in these kits for the first time. Both the Lion Dance and Chinese New Year Temple Fair creations can also be combined to assemble a more massive Lunar New Year celebration.

LEGO Chinese New Year kits debut next month, globally in January

As of now, the exact part counts for both new creations have yet to be announced. LEGO is also keeping the pricing on one of the new kits under wraps, as well. Right now, we do know that the Chinese New Year Temple Fair is expected to sell for $79.99.

Builders in China and the Asia Pacific region will be able to bring home either of the new kits starting on December 26, 2019. Those of us in the United States will have to wait until LEGO releases both of the Chinese New Year kits globally on January 10, 2020. This follows the news from earlier in the year that LEGO would finally end its region-exclusive set policy.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO’s upcoming Chinese New Year sets pull out all the stops, as there’s no shortage of unique building techniques, enticing minifigures, and new pieces. It’s also great to see that there won’t be too long of a wait to find these on sale stateside. Though if you can’t wait until 2010 rolls around, then Dragon Dance Guy BrickHeadz figure will hold you over in the meantime.

