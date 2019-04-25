It’s been an eventful week for LEGO fans, and that momentum isn’t stopping now. Today we’re getting a look at four new summer City kits packed with everything from a LEGO donut shop to fairgrounds-themed minifigures and more. Plus, LEGO is also releasing a new line of Braille bricks and has announced it’ll be adjusting its region-exclusive set policy. Head below for all of the details on the latest from LEGO.

New LEGO City kits launch this summer

Earlier in the week, we got a look at six upcoming space-themed City builds. Now LEGO is returning to Earth for an additional series of summer City kits. In total, four new sets have been announced, which encompass a variety of different topics. There’s a new fire truck and repair shop, as well as an eye-catching donut shop.

One of the more notable releases is yet another People Pack, which is focused around a carnival theme. Given that we’ve been seeing plenty of additions to LEGO’s Creator Fairground kits recently, the new assortment of minifigures and accessories are a perfect companion. Though all-in-all, the new summer kits make solid additions to a LEGO City fan’s collection.

LEGO Summer City Kits include:

60231 Fire Truck: $20 | 201 pieces

60232 Garage: $40 | 234 pieces

60233 Donut Shop Opening: $80 | 790 pieces

60234 People Pack – Fairground: $40 | 183 pieces

LEGO gives first look at upcoming Braille bricks

In what seems like a natural product development from LEGO, the company has now announced that it’ll be releasing Braille bricks in the new future. Focused on helping blind or visually-impaired builders still enjoy assembling kits, the new elements will be molded to match individual letters and numbers in the Braille alphabet. These pieces will of course remain compatible with LEGO System bricks and shall serve as a learning and development tools in classrooms and more.

As of now, LEGO is testing the bricks in limited areas, with a full release slated for sometime in 2020. The first kit will contain approximately 250 Braille bricks, which span full alphabet, numbers 0-9, select math symbols and more.

Region-exclusive LEGO kits get worldwide release

Rounding out today’s news, LEGO has announced that it will be making future region-exclusive kits available worldwide. Up until now, specific LEGO kits would only be released in certain parts of the world. The recent Darth Vader Bust fell into the category, only being available for shoppers here in the United States.

Now with the new policy, these exclusives will launch on LEGO’s online store alongside the targeted territory. The kits will stick around for around three to six months depending on how long supplies last. It’s excellent news for LEGO fans who have missed out on promotional kits in the past. One caveat is that other limited-run builds like LEGO Forma or Comic-Con exclusives will not be getting the same treatment. This change will go into effect come May.

9to5Toys’ Take:

This week we’ve now had a look at 17 new LEGO builds. While there’s no topping the upcoming Architecture builds in my book, today’s new summer City kits are still pretty notable releases from LEGO. The people packs are always super popular, and that’s sure to be the case this time around.

Braille bricks are another major unveil from the company that will most likely go on to be a big deal in the classroom. Plus, LEGO ending the region-exclusive releases is fantastic news for everyone.

Source: Brickset

