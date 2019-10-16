Today LEGO is out with its latest release, which lets builders bring home a piece of the museum of natural history. Fitting into the fan-made Ideas lineup, the new Dinosaur Fossils kit includes over 900 pieces and gives LEGO fans a chance to craft an over 15-inch long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. Aspiring paleontologists and LEGO fans alike will want to head below for a closer look at the upcoming creation.

Following this past summer’s release of the Ideas Treehouse, we’re now getting a first look at the latest fan-made creation released by LEGO, the Dinosaur Fossils kit. Stacking up to 910 pieces, the newest release looks to incorporate some science theming, much like we saw with the Women of NASA kit.

We first took a look at the original concept for this creation back in early 2018, where it was still gaining support on the LEGO Ideas platform. Since then, the dino-packed model has gone through some clear revisions and is now ready for prime time. While in its first incarnation, the paleontology-centric kit had five different brick-built dinosaurs to assemble. Here that number is being cut down to three.

LEGO is also changing up which prehistoric behemoths are included in the Ideas Dinosaur Fossils kit. Entering at a 1:32 scale, here you’ll assemble fully posable Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops and Pteranodon skeletons. As the largest of the three, the included T. rex model stands over seven-inches tall and 15-inches long.

Each comes complete with a natural history museum-style stand creating your brick-built exhibits. You’ll also find a sapiens skeleton, a paleontologist minifigure, and plenty of accessories to round out this creation. Included in the instruction booklet, there’s also a bunch of fascinating facts about each dinosaur, similarly to what we’ve seen in the past with the Architecture series.

LEGO launches its latest Ideas Dinosaur Fossils set next month

LEGO will be officially launching its most recent Ideas creation starting next month. On November 1st, the Dinosaur Fossils kit will land at LEGO shops in-store and online with a retail price of $59.99. We’re expecting there to be a window for LEGO VIPs to bring home the set early, but at this time, it has yet to be specified.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s new LEGO debut into the Ideas lineup is undoubtedly a welcome one for the Dinosaur Fossils kit. It continues the trend of adding some scientific flair into the brick-built world, which I appreciate. But that thematic inclusion doesn’t take away from the creation itself, which yields both a fantastic model and a notably-high part per dollar ratio.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!