Official Switch Zelda Sheikah Carrying Case hits Amazon low at $11 (Reg. $20)

- Nov. 5th 2019 8:54 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $11
0

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Zelda Sheikah Eye Carrying Case for $10.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The officially licensed case is regularly $20 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Featuring Koskin leather and a ballistic nylon build, it is embossed with Zelda Breath of The Wild art. Features include a pair of multi-game cases (8 total), 2 micro SD card cases, padded screen protection panel, and a quick access zippered pocket for accessories. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the Zelda theme and additional storage don’t do anything for you, just go grab a simple AmazonBasics case for $6 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have as much accessory storage overall, it can carry 10 games and features a built-in console stand which can be particularly handy on-the-go.

We also still have the vibrantly colored HORI Link’s Awakening Hard Pouch for Switch at under $17 if that’s more your kind of thing. Then go score some deep deals on first-party Switch games and check out our hands-on review for the new Luigi’s Mansion 3.

RDS Nintendo Switch Zelda Sheikah Carrying Case:

  • RDS Industries, Inc. is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case manufacturer nationwide.
  • Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.
  • Interior: Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
RDS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard