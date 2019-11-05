Official Switch Zelda Sheikah Carrying Case hits Amazon low at $11 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Zelda Sheikah Eye Carrying Case for $10.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The officially licensed case is regularly $20 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Featuring Koskin leather and a ballistic nylon build, it is embossed with Zelda Breath of The Wild art. Features include a pair of multi-game cases (8 total), 2 micro SD card cases, padded screen protection panel, and a quick access zippered pocket for accessories. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Zelda theme and additional storage don’t do anything for you, just go grab a simple AmazonBasics case for $6 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have as much accessory storage overall, it can carry 10 games and features a built-in console stand which can be particularly handy on-the-go.

We also still have the vibrantly colored HORI Link’s Awakening Hard Pouch for Switch at under $17 if that’s more your kind of thing. Then go score some deep deals on first-party Switch games and check out our hands-on review for the new Luigi’s Mansion 3.

RDS Nintendo Switch Zelda Sheikah Carrying Case:

RDS Industries, Inc. is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case manufacturer nationwide.

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.

Interior: Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.

