HORI Link’s Awakening Hard Pouch for Switch hits Amazon low at under $17

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Zelda Link’s Awakening Edition Hard Pouch for $16.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This officially licensed case is regularly $20 and is now 16% off the going rate. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring the vibrantly colored visual style from the new Link’s Awakening release, this case looks as nice in the collection as it is functional. Inside you’ll find a game card storage area and an internal accessory pocket as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the Zelda graphics on today’s featured deal don’t excite you, check out Amazon’s carrying case. The neon yellow model starts from just over $6 Prime shipped with the black variant going for just under $8. While certainly not as flashy, they will keep your Switch safe and provide some game storage too. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

The Switch accessory deals don’t stop there though. We also still have the Mario-themed PowerA Switch Controller at $37.50 as well as this officially licensed ergonomic grip for $12. Here are some great eShop Switch game deals from $2 and everything we are expecting from the big N for Black Friday 2019.

HORI Link’s Awakening Switch Hard Pouch

Fear neither shipwreck nor spill! Travel to the island of Koholint in safety with one of HORI’s hard pouches. Boasting a beautiful full-color design, The pouch is surprisingly durable and lightweight at the same time. No need to jettison it during a storm! Equipped also with a flap for game cards and a pocket for accessories, let the only damage you take stay in the game when you protect your Switch with a HORI Hard Pouch. Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!