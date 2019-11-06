NationWide Distributors (98.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $244.99 shipped. Today’s deal is a tad over $100 off what Amazon is charging, beats our last mention by $5, and is among some of the best pricing we’ve seen. Having used these headphones before, I can tell you first-hand that their noise-cancellation tech is incredible. Other perks include USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and “premium sound quality.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more. Continue reading to find further headphone deals.

We also spotted Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones for $249.99 shipped from the same seller. With a price tag similar to Sony’s, today’s savings yield a nearly identical discount of about $100 when comparing with what you’d spend on Amazon. This offer is one of the best we’ve tracked. For all the Bose fans out there, these perform on largely the same level as Sony’s XM3 headphones. Whether you think they sound better, the same, or something entirely different is likely to vary from person to person, so it really comes down to your own preference. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re a fan of Anker, perhaps you should consider its Soundcore Space Wireless ANC Headphones as an alternative. At $99, these cost significantly less while still offering “hybrid active noise cancellation” which “reduces low-frequency sound by up to 93%.”

A further reduction in spending can be achieved today in Amazon’s Sony Wireless Headphones Gold Box. Prices start at just $38, so see what’s there before it comes to a close later tonight.

While we’re talking headphones, did you see V-MODA’s new professional studio offering? They were announced earlier today and we broke down all of the details here.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversatio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!