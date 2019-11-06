Sony Wireless Headphones drop to Amazon all-time lows, now starting from $38

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off Sony wireless headphones. You can now grab the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in black for $38 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and direct from Sony, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. For comparison, Best Buy currently has them on sale for $40. These Bluetooth headphones have 35 hours of playback per charge and are “voice assistant-compatible for easy access to your smartphone.” Other features include 30mm drivers, hands-free calling, USB Type C charging (cable included), and more. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, the Sony WI-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headphones are down to $38 shipped. The regularly $60 in-ears are also at a new Amazon all-time low and at the best we can find. These USB-C wireless headphones feature 15 hours of battery life and carry a 4+ star rating as well.

We also still have Sennheiser’s Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones at $183 (20%+ off) and here’s our hands-on review for the new Marshall Major III Voice with Google Assistant. Oh and, Apple’s new AirPods Pro returned to best price yet at $235.

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones:

Listen all day long with up to 35 hours of playback time

Simplified Bluetooth connectivity with NFC one-touch

30mm driver unit for dynamic sound

Swivel design for easy travel

Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands with microphone

Voice assistant-compatible for easy access to your smartphone

Next-generation USB Type C charging.

