V-MODA is well-known for its roster of headphones, and today, the company is unleashing its latest pair of cans aimed at professionals. Touted as its first-ever reference headphones, the new M-200 Professional Studio from V-MODA looks to take the brand into a new, higher-end market. You’ll find the same Japanese engineering as present on any of the other releases, but this time paired with enhanced driver arrays, a more comprehensive range of frequency production, and more.

V-MODA releases first-ever reference studio headphones

Entering as one of its more premium releases, V-MODA’s new M-200 Professional Studio Headphones step things up from its usual offerings. Unlike its popular Crossfade headphones, these are geared towards musicians, composers, audio engineers, or really anyone else in the audio industry.

Living up to the pro-level moniker on the V-MODA M-200 Headphones, you’ll find dual 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and CCAW voice coils. This audio array is said to offer “refined and spacious sound with transparent clarity.” To achieve its enhanced audio reproduction, you’ll find a wired connection. V-MODA is so confident in how its new releases sound, that it had them Hi-Res Audio-certified by the Japan Audio Society.

Alongside its refreshed internals, V-MODA has also adjusted the overall design. You’ll find larger, flatter ear cups than what one is accustomed to with the Crossfade series, looking to maximize comfort for those wearing over prolonged listening sessions. In the same vein, the company notes that it has also refined the overall sweat resistance of the M-200 Professional Studio Headphones.

High-end audio and a highly-customizable design

As per the usual with V-MODA cans, you’ll be able to personalize the new M-200 Professional Studio Headphones. There are standard options for laser engraving and color printing, as well as the ability to swap in various aluminum side plates. The latter of which can be customized with logos and more.

Launching with a $350 price tag, the new V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones are now available for pre-order at Amazon as well as directly from the company’s online storefront. The cans will begin shipping at the end of the month.

9to5Toys’ Take

Often you see companies who already dabble in the professional space mix things up by releasing a more consumer-ready product, but the opposite rarely occurs. V-MODA’s M-200 Studio Headphones look to show that the usually consumer-focused brand can play in the big leagues with other professional gear manufacturers. There’s certainly a lot to like here, and the $350 price tag doesn’t seem too out of line, as least given the premium you’ll pay on other headphones from the company.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!