Merrell’s Holiday Boot Sale cuts 20% off select styles for fall and winter

Merrell’s Holiday Boot Sale offers 20% off select styles for this fall. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $120 or more. The men’s Wayfarer Leather Boots will elevate any look for this fall. Originally priced at $320, which is down from its original rate of $400. These boots are made of a high-end Horween leather and sheepskin lining to promote warmth. This style is also waterproof, which is great for fall and winter weather. Better yet, it’s available in two color options and it features a rigid outsole to promote traction. Find more deals from Merrell’s Holiday Boot Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tremblant Polar Boots are on sale for $160 and originally were priced at $200. These boots are very fashionable and feature a faux fur detailing at the top. This style will look great with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

