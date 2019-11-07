Mountain Hardwear takes extra 50% off web specials for cool weather + free shipping

Mountain Hardwear takes an extra 50% off Web Specials with promo code MHWNOV50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Synergist Vest is a must-have from this event. This vest is fashionable, lightweight and a perfect layering option for the fall weather. It’s also highly packable, which makes it great to travel with. It also has two hand warmer pockets for storage and a zippered chest space. You can find this style in two color options and it’s currently marked down to $62. For comparison, it was originally priced at $125. Best of all, you can find a similar option for women that’s also on sale for $87. Find the rest of our top picks below.

