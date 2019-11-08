Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones hit Black Friday pricing at $200 (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in various colors for $199.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal is as much as $150 off the regular going rate, although you typically find them around $300, and a new Amazon all-time low in select colors. This is also the expected Black Friday price. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget, we still have notable deals on Sony’s XM3 headphones alongside the Bose QC35 SII over-ears in our headphones guide.

Beats Studio3 headphones feature:

Pair and play with your Bluetooth device with 30ft range

12-Hour rechargeable battery with fuel gauge. Soft over ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation

Soft ear cups have an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit, so you can keep your music all to yourself

Headphones come with a remote Talk cable, a USB 2.0 charging cable, a hard shell carrying case, quick Start guide, and warranty card

