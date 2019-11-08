Take command of your own insect army in Anthill for iOS, now $2 (Reg. $5)

Described as a “tactical trail defense game,” Anthill has players protecting their hill in an insect-sized RTS/tower defense-like experience. And the regularly $5 iOS game is now on sale for $1.99 via the App Store. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years and is the perfect time to add it to your iOS game library. Along with some light RPG elements and character building, it is “based on the real-world behavior of ants” and features vibrant visuals with a series of unique insect units. Rated 4+ stars hundreds. More deltas below.

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

Anthill:

Join the ranks of Anthill, a tactical trail defense game based on the real-world behavior of ants. The award-winning user interface enables you to draw pheromone trails to direct your troops, moving streams of ants rather than individuals.

