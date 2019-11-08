Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Train Conductor, “OXXO”, more

- Nov. 8th 2019 9:57 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Train Conductor, “OXXO”, Anthill, SteamWorld Heist, Fliptastic Pro, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mos Speedrun 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crash Dive: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Middle-Earth Shadow of War Definitive $12, Astral Chain $50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Last Warlocks: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Gone Home: $4 (Reg. $15)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard