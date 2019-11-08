Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Train Conductor, “OXXO”, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Train Conductor, “OXXO”, Anthill, SteamWorld Heist, Fliptastic Pro, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Mos Speedrun 2: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Crash Dive: $4 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Anthill: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Middle-Earth Shadow of War Definitive $12, Astral Chain $50, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Home Behind: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: The Last Warlocks: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)
Mac: Gone Home: $4 (Reg. $15)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!