Download the stellar Bastion action RPG on iOS while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)

You can now download the stellar Bastion action RPG on iOS for free. Due to the contract between WB and developer Supergiant games lapsing, this game is being re-listed as a free-to-play title with the full game locked behind an in-app purchase. Except said in-app purchase is entirely free right now. Regularly $5, this marks the very first time we have seen this one available entirely for free on the App Store. The former Apple Editors’ Choice title features stunning visuals, a new game+ mode and “hours of reactive narration”. While the reviews have been wiped clean on this one, its meta score speaks for itself. More details below.

After a series of eventful Halloween price drops on the App Store last week, we are back again to get it rolling for the holidays. First we saw the fantastic Affinity Photo go 50% off for the first time in years. Then the award-winning Hidden Folks dropped down to $2 (Reg. $4) for the first time in 2019. That’s all on top of today’s iOS roundup where you’ll find deals on titles like BATTLESHIP, Week Calendar Widget Pro, Photo Safe – Photo Vault, and more.

iOS Universal: Bastion: FREE (Reg. $5)

Bastion:

Bastion for iOS features all the highly acclaimed artwork, music, and narration that Bastion is known for, along with intuitive touch controls. Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!

