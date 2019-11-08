Today’s Best Game Deals: Middle-Earth Shadow of War Definitive $12, Astral Chain $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition for $11.99 on Xbox One and PS4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $20 or more, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Definitive Edition and the lowest total we can find. This is the complete version of the game with all of the DLC expansion packs and campaign add-on content. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Astral Chain, Wild Guns Reloaded, FIFA 20, God Eater 3, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- God Eater 3 $40 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- XCOM 2 $5 (Reg. $20+) | eBay Daily Deals
- FIFA 20 $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hotline Miami Collection Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- God of War $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
