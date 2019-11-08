Today’s Best Game Deals: Middle-Earth Shadow of War Definitive $12, Astral Chain $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition for $11.99 on Xbox One and PS4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $20 or more, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Definitive Edition and the lowest total we can find. This is the complete version of the game with all of the DLC expansion packs and campaign add-on content. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Astral Chain, Wild Guns Reloaded, FIFA 20, God Eater 3, and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more

The Outer Worlds will be coming to Nintendo Switch before April 2020

Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics

Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more

Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more

Black Friday Gaming: We predict this year’s Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft deals

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!