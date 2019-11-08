Even muggles can learn to code with Kano’s Harry Potter kit at $50 (28% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Target. Usually selling for $70 these days, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low. As one of Kano’s latest coding kits, it pairs the magical world of Harry Potter with a thorough guide on learning programming fundamentals. This kit allows you to build your own wand, which syncs to a computer or tablet, and offers gestures controls and more. We found it was well worth the Galleons in our hands-on review, and it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 65% of customers.

Kano is one of our favorite makers of STEAM coding kits. But if you’re looking for other ways to master the fundamentals on programming, the Kano Pixel Kit is a more affordable option that still packs all of the company’s charm and coding know-how. The best part is that when you’ve learned all you can from it, the kit makes an excellent little lighting display for your desk.

Speaking of Harry Potter, today’s Gold Box lets you bring home the magic of the Wizarding World with an invisibility cloak toy on sale for $56 (Reg. $80).

Kano Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit features:

Build a wand that responds to your movements. Comes with wand parts, PCB with codeable LED, button, batteries, step-by-step book, stickers, poster, and free Kano app. Tablet not included. Learn to code with 70+ step-by-step creative challenges. Make feathers fly, goblets multiply, fire flow, pumpkins grow, and more.

