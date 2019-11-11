Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Lamp with 10W Qi Charger $23, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 426,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics LED Lamp with 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $22.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code Z7LMH3CL at checkout. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for an over 42% discount and drops the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. As a perfect addition to your nightstand or bedside table, this LED lamp sports a built-in wireless charging pad. Not only will it streamline your setup, but there’s either 7.5W or 10W Qi speeds to take advantage of depending on if you’re rocking an iPhone or Android handset. Plus, there’s a 2.4A USB port as well for refueling other devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Hyper Air fast wireless charging: bedside lamp with Repower Hyper Air technology supports up to 7. 5W charging for iPhone and 10W for compatible Samsung devices. Warm and adjustable LED: 2600k-3000k lighting makes for a cozy atmosphere; LED desk lamp is wallet- and eye-friendly; and seamless dimming caters to different lighting needs 5V/1a USB port: bedside lamp charges even non-wireless Charging compatible devices. Resistant cotton shade: minimalist look suits any décor, at home or Office; standard size makes it replaceable with any lamp shade available on the market

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!