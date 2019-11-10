Latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case hit Amazon low at $160 (Reg. $199)

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $199, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual Hey Siri and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $25. You’ll ditch some of the best AirPods features and deep iOS integration, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

You can ditch the wireless charging case and pick up AirPods 2 for $130 at Rakuten currently.

Apple AirPods 2 feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!